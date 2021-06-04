Jason Micallef Says People Who Criticised Overdevelopment On Foreign TV Show Are ‘Traitors’

Valletta Cultural Agency head Jason Micallef has hit out at Maltese people who were interviewed by French TV channel Arte for a documentary on overdevelopment on the island.

In a Facebook post, Micallef alleged that the interviewees “enjoyed attacking Malta overseas” and described them as “traitors”.

“I never understood how some Maltese people enjoy attacking their country overseas whenever and however they can,” Micallef, who is also the chairman of Labour’s ONE TV, said.

“The latest trend is participating in international TV shows and portraying Malta as though it was a jungle. Moreover, these programmes have a completely misbalanced agenda against Malta, intended solely to sensationalise and harm Malta.”