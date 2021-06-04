Jason Micallef Says People Who Criticised Overdevelopment On Foreign TV Show Are ‘Traitors’
Valletta Cultural Agency head Jason Micallef has hit out at Maltese people who were interviewed by French TV channel Arte for a documentary on overdevelopment on the island.
In a Facebook post, Micallef alleged that the interviewees “enjoyed attacking Malta overseas” and described them as “traitors”.
“I never understood how some Maltese people enjoy attacking their country overseas whenever and however they can,” Micallef, who is also the chairman of Labour’s ONE TV, said.
“The latest trend is participating in international TV shows and portraying Malta as though it was a jungle. Moreover, these programmes have a completely misbalanced agenda against Malta, intended solely to sensationalise and harm Malta.”
The Arte documentary – called ‘Malta: A Concrete Paradise’ – includes interviews with Moviment Graffitti activist Karen Tanti, Din l-Art Ħelwa executive president Alex Torpiano, farmer Cane Vella, landscape architect Antoine Gatt, environmental lawyer Claire Bonello, Qala mayor Paul Buttigieg, and Malta Developers Association president Sandro Chetcuti.
Arte said it reached out to government agencies and ministers to take part in the show, but they refused to talk to them.
You can watch the full documentary by following this link:
“Malta has its shortcomings just like every other country, but our quality of life, the progress we’ve made and the country’s beauty greatly exceeds the ridiculous attacks made by some Maltese people overseas.”
“Enjoying attacking your country overseas isn’t an honour but a curse. Everyone who does this, no matter who, is called a traitor… there’s no other word.”