Jason Micallef: ‘The Time For Labourites To Take To The Streets Has Arrived’ After 7am Muscat Raid

The time for Labourites to raise their voices and take to the streets has arrived, Valletta Cultural Agency chairman Jason Micallef has said in a strongly-worded new post.

“The institutions need to work, but God forbid the institutions work because they feel bullied by a few dozen people from a group dedicated to doing as much damage to the Labour government as it can, to its leaders, to its ex leaders and everyone who is in some way associated with the Labour Party,” Micallef said.

“The time for Labourites to get out there and raise their voices in the streets has arrived – and how.”

Micallef’s call comes after the home of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was raided at 7am in relation to the ongoing investigation into the Vitals Globals Healthcare deal. Muscat’s personal phone, as well as the phones of his wife and daughters, were confiscated by officers, and he subsequently gave an interview to the Times of Malta who were on scene during the raid.

“The time for Labourites – myself among them – to say that’s enough, now it’s too much obstruction in the face of a legitimate Labour government, has arrived,” he continued.