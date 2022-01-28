Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando Ordered To Pay €15,000 To Dentist Patient Over Chronic Pain

Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, the former MP and current executive chairman of the Malta Council for Science and Technology, has been ordered to pay €15,000 in compensation to a woman who suffered chronic pain after visiting him for a dentist appointment.

The case dates back to March 2009, when the woman, Nathalie Bartolo, went to Pulllicino Orlando to arrange a gap between her treatment. After her appointment, she began to feel chronic pain for months despite repeated root treatments.

Bartolo would continue visiting other dentists to solve the problem but to no avail. She eventually took Pullicino Orlando and other dentists to court, however, a medical expert concluded that the chronic pain was a consequence of Pullicino Orlando’s intervention.

X Rays also showed that the treatments done by Pullicino actually led to increasing infection.

The court, which was presided over by Judge Francesco Depasquale, eventually ordered for Pullicino Orlando to pay €15,000 in damages and a further €720 in medical expenses.

What do you think of the case?