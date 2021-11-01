Jet Fuel Leak At Airport Storage Facility Brought Under Control
A leak at the Malta International Airport’s fuel storage facility was stopped and leaked fuel cleaned up, Enemed said in a statement this evening.
The state-owned company said that its employees had noticed the leak in its fuel storage facility at the airport.
Enemed said that the fuel was noticed “escaping from the rainwater treatment plant within the fuel storage facility”.
“As soon as this was noticed, the necessary measures were taken to shut off the source so that the leak was stopped,” Enemed said.
It said that a cleaning process was initiated within the airport’s restricted zone however, Enemed said that some of the fuel made it onto a public road near Luqa.
“This was reported to the Civil Protection Department, who immediately went on site and closed the road to traffic,” Enemed said, adding that it had “cooperated” with CPD by “sending the necessary material and equipment” to collect the contaminated water.
