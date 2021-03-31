Jobless And Homeless Migrant Found Trying To Flee Malta In Container Sent To Prison

A Sudanese man has been sentenced to six months in prison after being found guilty of trying to flee the country by hiding in a container destined for Italy.

Abdel Menm Suleiman pleaded guilty to committing the crime on 21st March.

The man told police that he was attempting to flee Malta to seek a better life, Newsbook reported.

In court, Suleiman explained that he no longer had permission to live at the Ħal Far Open Centre, and had been unable to find a job. He ended up homeless, living in a parking lot in Marsa.

Eventually, he became so desperate he tried to leave Malta by hiding in a catamaran’s container. The catamaran was heading to Sicily. However, he was discovered before he could make it.

The court sentenced him to six months in prison, with Magistrate Nadine Lia telling him there were specific agencies in Malta offering help to people in his situation.

