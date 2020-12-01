د . إAEDSRر . س

JobsPlus Reaches Out To Hundreds Of iGaming Employees Facing Redundancy

JobsPlus is reaching out to hundreds of iGaming employees who are at risk of losing their job as a result of a recent organisational restructuring. 

The acquisition of NetEnt by Evolution Gaming has put jobs on shaky grounds with estimates that up to 200 people could be made redundant as a result.

However, the Economy Ministry has committed to helping those who may lose their jobs through the national employment agency, JobsPlus.

“The ministry has immediately started discussions with the relevant entities to facilitate the smooth transition of employees who may be at risk of being laid off as a result of this restructuring,” it said in a press release.

JobsPlus is directing employees to its online portal to help identify alternative jobs and has also established a dedicated helpline.

Those affected by the restructuring are able to reach out on 22201251. 

The national employment agency has also set-up a job matchmaking support service to support those who may be made redundant and is in touch with the company management to coordinate this service directly. 

Moreover, the Gaming Malta Foundation is also currently in talks with other gaming operators who have readily available job opportunities for affected persons.

