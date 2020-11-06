Joe Biden Flips Ruby-Red Georgia Blue, Inching Closer Towards White House

US Presidential challenger Joe Biden has taken the lead in the battleground state of Georgia, edging him closer to the White House.

The historically-red state has just turned blue with mail-in ballots piling in from Clayton County, home of the Atlanta metropolitan area.

While Georgia leaned red for most of the voting period, the influx of mail-in ballots from Democrat voters has flipped the ruby-red state with Biden taking a narrow lead with just 917 votes and counting.

If Biden manages to clinch onto his lead by the time the last ballot is counted, it could be the dagger that ends any hope Trump had to clinch a second term as president.

Trump cannot afford to lose Georgia and its 16 electoral votes and won’t be able to find a route to 270 without Pennsylvania as well, where Biden has gradually been closing in on the president.