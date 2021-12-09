Joe Biden Nominates New York Businesswoman To Be Next US Ambassador To Malta 

United States President Joe Biden has nominated New York businesswoman Constance Milstein to serve as the next ambassador to Malta, the White House said yesterday.

She is also an attorney, philanthropist and social entrepreneur, read the statement. Milstein served as a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army during the Obama administration.

The White House said Milstein is a principal co-founder of Ogden CAP Properties and has led international initiatives aimed at addressing pressing global issues and geopolitical threats.

She is also a founding board member of Blue Star Families, the US’ largest support organisation for military spouses and children. Milstein has also been credited with pioneering the non-profit Dog Tag Bakery, dedicated to empowering disabled veterans.