Joe Giglio To Appear On Lovin Daily At 10am In First Interview Since Announcing PN Candidature

Lawyer Joe Giglio will be appearing on Lovin Daily on Monday to discuss his future in politics.

This will be his first interview since announcing he will be running as a candidate for the Nationalist Party on the 9th and 10th districts.

The interview will be streamed live on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page at 10am, Monday morning

“Together we can unite Malta and build a better future for everyone. Tune in on Lovin Malta tomorrow at 10am,” Giglio said ahead of the interview.

A popular lawyer, many had looked to Giglio as a potential leader of the PN. While he stayed back for Bernard Grech to take the role, many are still looking at Giglio to see what comes next.

