Joe Portelli Eyes Massive Balzan Development With BCA Chairperson Serving As Architect

Joe Portelli is eyeing up a massive development in Balzan with the chairperson of Malta’s Building and Construction Agency serving as his architect.

The plans, which were actually submitted by Portelli’s business partner Clifton Attard, look to demolish the Dolphine Complex in Balzan and replace it with a mixed-use apartment block with around 90 residences.

They are a long way from approval and are currently awaiting feedback from the PA’s case officer and other entities. Still, the project is already being advertised on Joseph Portelli’s website.

Its architect is Maria Schembri Grima, who was appointed as the BCA chair in April 2021, which was set up to address the major issues plaguing the construction industry.

Schembri Grima has previously worked on many other developments linked to Portelli, including large scale projects at the former Forum Hotel and a huge apartment block overlooking Villa Bologna. However, she insisted to The Shift News that there is no conflict of interest since the role she occupies in the BCA is non-executive.