Joe Portelli Eyes Massive Balzan Development With BCA Chairperson Serving As Architect
Joe Portelli is eyeing up a massive development in Balzan with the chairperson of Malta’s Building and Construction Agency serving as his architect.
The plans, which were actually submitted by Portelli’s business partner Clifton Attard, look to demolish the Dolphine Complex in Balzan and replace it with a mixed-use apartment block with around 90 residences.
They are a long way from approval and are currently awaiting feedback from the PA’s case officer and other entities. Still, the project is already being advertised on Joseph Portelli’s website.
Its architect is Maria Schembri Grima, who was appointed as the BCA chair in April 2021, which was set up to address the major issues plaguing the construction industry.
Schembri Grima has previously worked on many other developments linked to Portelli, including large scale projects at the former Forum Hotel and a huge apartment block overlooking Villa Bologna. However, she insisted to The Shift News that there is no conflict of interest since the role she occupies in the BCA is non-executive.
Opposition has been flooding in for the development, which neighbours an Urban Conservation Area.
Leading the charge is activist group Moviment Graffitti which is urging people to file representations against the development.
It says that the plans go against the strategic plan for UCA zones, which calls for projects to identify, protect and enhance the character of urban areas.
It also warned that the building height would unavoidably darken the entire area, while obviously not following the required transition in height from the UCA zone. The project lies in an area characterised by terraced houses.
“The approval of this enormous development will highlight the insensitivity of the Planning Authority towards residents’ wishes, whilst further cementing the fact that large developers are free to develop without regard to plans, policies and laws,” it said.
What do you think of the project?