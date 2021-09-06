John Dalli To Face Charges Over 2012 €60 Million EU Bribery Scandal 

Former European Commissioner John Dalli is set to face charges over an attempt by his aide to solicit a €60 million bribe from a smokeless tobacco lobby group to help overturn an EU-wide ban on snus.

Dalli was forced to resign his post as European Commissioner over the scandal, which he continues to insist is part of a coordinated attack against him.

Silvio Zammit, one of Dalli’s aides, was charged in relation to the attempted bribe in 2012. Last year, a court ordered the case against Zammit to be closed after 16 no-shows by the Attorney General.

The Maltese police were set to also charge Dalli back in 2012 but he had claimed to be in a bad state of health and unable to return to Malta. He eventually returned shortly before Labour returned to power in 2013 but has never been charged in court.

Former Police Commissioner John Rizzo, who was Police Commissioner at the time and who had said that Dalli had a case to answer, was removed before charges against Dalli could be issued.

The police had subsequently said that the case against Dalli wasn’t as strong as initially suggested, with the case being shelved.

In comments to the Times of Malta, Dalli again insisted that he was the victim of a targeted campaign, describing the latest developments as “another fraud”.