John Perkins, Beloved Local Captain, Is Man Who Died Near Marsaxlokk Breakwater
Englishman John Perkins has been identified as the man who tragically lost his life in an incident yesterday.
Perkins, aged 75, is believed to have lost his life after the boat he lived on, JJ Boat, detached from its berth and capsized yesterday. Police were informed of the incident at 7pm last night, and retrieved a body from the sea this morning at 6am.
Friends and loved ones are remembering John as a bright soul who was “lively for his age” and loved to take people out on his boat whenever he could.
He enjoyed being “surrounded by people” and always liked to make new friends whenever he could. John was divorced and leaves behind a number of children and grandchildren.
John was involved in some local film shoots, working alongside Maltese actors like Davide Tucci.
Footage of a yacht and related debris smashing upon the Marsaxlokk breakwater due to gale force winds was released last night, before news of John’s death had been made public.
Lovin Malta sends its condolences to the Perkins family during this difficult time