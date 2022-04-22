John Perkins, Beloved Local Captain, Is Man Who Died Near Marsaxlokk Breakwater

Englishman John Perkins has been identified as the man who tragically lost his life in an incident yesterday.

Perkins, aged 75, is believed to have lost his life after the boat he lived on, JJ Boat, detached from its berth and capsized yesterday. Police were informed of the incident at 7pm last night, and retrieved a body from the sea this morning at 6am.

Friends and loved ones are remembering John as a bright soul who was “lively for his age” and loved to take people out on his boat whenever he could.