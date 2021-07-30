Jonathan Attard To Replace Manuel Mallia As Head Of Parliament’s Delegation To Council Of Europe
Labour’s newest MP Jonathan Attard will be replacing Manuel Mallia as the head of Parliament’s delegation to the Council of Europe, the Speaker of House announced this morning.
Mallia resigned from Parliament earlier this month to take up the position of High Commissioner to the UK, with Attard being co-opted to the House to replace him.
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is one of two statutory organs of the Council of Europe and is made up of 324 parliamentarians from the national parliaments of the council’s 47 member states.
The parliamentary assembly meets four times a year for a week-long plenary session.
Malta’s delegation consists of three MPs – the head of delegation and two other MPs from each side of the House.
Attard is a lawyer by profession and a longstanding party activist who was recently entrusted by the Labour Party to chair a forum about the future of democracy in Malta as part of Labour’s ‘100 Ideas’ policy consultation process.
