Jonathan Attard To Replace Manuel Mallia As Head Of Parliament’s Delegation To Council Of Europe 

Labour’s newest MP Jonathan Attard will be replacing Manuel Mallia as the head of Parliament’s delegation to the Council of Europe, the Speaker of House announced this morning.

Mallia resigned from Parliament earlier this month to take up the position of High Commissioner to the UK, with Attard being co-opted to the House to replace him.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is one of two statutory organs of the Council of Europe and is made up of 324 parliamentarians from the national parliaments of the council’s 47 member states.