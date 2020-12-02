د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Joseph Muscat Called To Appear Before Public Inquiry Linked To Daphne Caruana Galizia Assassination On Friday

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has been called to appear before the public inquiry linked to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Muscat has been linked to the case ever since Yorgen Fenech’s arrest in connection with the murder. Muscat’s closest ally Keith Schembri is still under investigation for his potential involvement in the assassination.

Hundreds of WhatsApp messages between Muscat, Schembri, and Fenech have been uncovered by police.

Most of the messages seem to be innocuous, focusing on a picture of whiskies, wines, food, and women. There is a reference to the use of a secret room. Some have suggested it could be within Portomaso, others within Fenech’s Haż-Żebbug farmhouse.

Some messages, however, could have been linked to potential money laundering investigations.

Muscat was interrogated over the issue earlier this year.

Muscat will also face a myriad of questions linked to the case including the ElectroGas deal, the Panama Papers scandal, and the Vitals hospitals deal.

Share with someone who needs to follow this sitting! 

READ NEXT: Over €55,000 Worth Of Cannabis Found On Marsa Man In Ċirkewwa Raid

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK