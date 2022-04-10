Joseph Muscat Calls For Revamp Of Elderly Care Model To Address ‘Stern’ Challenge Of Ageing Population

“With child-bearing age edging up following the much-needed entry of more women in the labour force, and life expectancy increasing in parallel with progress in the medical field, new trends emerge,” he said.

In a LinkedIn post, Muscat described active ageing and elderly care as “one of the sternest challenges [facing] any developing society”.

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has called for a revamp in Malta’s elderly care model to address the challenges posed by its ageing population.

“These include those of the so-called Sandwich Generation, that is couples who need to mind young children and elderly parents at the same time.”

Muscat said that while Malta’s strategy of launching public-private partnerships with elderly care homes over the years is “socially commendable”, the model must be revamped in light of projections that the country will see a 30% increase in people living at more than 80 years of age over the next 20 years.

He welcomed the introduction of a new Ministry for Active Ageing, led by surgeon Jo Etienne Abela, but said this should just be the first phase.

“It is crystal clear that initiatives, such as incentivising families to hire carers within their homes, needs to move further up in the agenda,” Muscat said.

“This programme has already been very successful since being introduced some years back, with the number of carers in private family employ increasing around fifteen-fold. But there is room for a more considerable expansion, which would be beneficial for government both from a strategic and budgetary perspective.”

Muscat had been laying low following his resignation in early 2020 – however, following a police search on his house, he’s become more active and vocal on social media, even appearing in public alongside other Labour members.

In a recent interview with Lovin Malta, he refused to rule out a potential return to politics, leaving the door open to contesting the next election in 2027.

Cover photo: Left: Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat; Right: Active Ageing Minister Jo Etienne Abela

What do you think of Muscat’s latest statement?