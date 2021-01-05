Joseph Muscat Could Face Sanctions Over Konrad Mizzi’s €80,000 MTA Consultancy

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat could face sanctions for his role in granting Konrad Mizzi a Malta Tourism Authority consultancy soon after the parliamentary committee on standards in public life adopted the conclusions of a report into the issue.

Muscat may now be forced to make submissions to the committee itself, particularly if the committee decides to pursue sanctions.

PL MPs and Ministers Edward Zammit Lewis and Byron Camilleri argued against imposing sanctions against Muscat since he is no longer a sitting MP.

PN MP Karol Aquilina disagreed, insisting that a clear distinction has been established when it came to ethics breaches.

Mizzi was awarded a contract just after his resignation as Tourism Minister, which included a salary of €6,700 per month, international medical insurance for his entire family and an executive-level car and driver, which Mizzi could forgo for a sum of €11,400 per year.

The contract was rescinded by the new administration following its reveal.

According to an investigation by the Standards Commissioner, George Hyzler, Muscat instructed MTA Chairman Johann Buttigieg to grant Mizzi the consultancy.

Muscat has insisted that he was acting well within his powers to grant Mizzi the consultancy because the “government’s responsibility was to give the tourism industry continuity.”

Muscat and Mizzi were forced to resign in disgrace in the wake of the arrest of Yorgen Fenech in connection to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and a renewed focus on longstanding corruption allegations.

Muscat resigned from parliament on 5th October 2020. Mizzi, meanwhile, has been ousted by the Labour Party but remains an independent MP. Mizzi has the worst attendance record out of all sitting MPs.

Should Muscat face sanctions? Comment below