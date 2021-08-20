Joseph Muscat Isn’t Ruling Out Return To Politics – But Doesn’t Want To Be Party Leader Again

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has broken his silence on his personal future in a new interview where he speaks of his remaining political ambitions, how Labour supporters view him and whether he has any regrets.

Muscat, who 19 months ago had resigned as Valletta was awash with protests and his administration was plagued by scandal, said he was not ready to say he would never return to politics.

“If they keep annoying me, I do not exclude it,” he told the Times of Malta in a new interview set to be released today and Sunday. “I’m giving you something to think about. Because people say I’m going to contest, so I figured I’d say I don’t exclude it.”

However, he ruled out making a bid for party leader or contesting the upcoming general election.

The interview touches upon other subjects, such as what Muscat’s ultimate legacy will be, to which he says: “I’m still 47. There’s still more to say and do.”

When asked if he has any regrets, Muscat said: “I prefer to focus on the future. I’m not trying to dodge the question. Do I have regrets? Obviously, I have regrets.”

Muscat also said he couldn’t be sure whether he remained popular or not among voters, even though members of his own Labour Party had since called for him to be ousted.

“There are a number of people who have a right to express themselves and the media is promoting that opinion. What I can say is there’s a lot of support.”

“I see a chorus of people supporting me. While others might share different views, in the last weeks I’ve seen an unprecedented number of people supporting me. In reality, it’s irrelevant. I still feel the people’s love but I can’t gauge if I’m still popular or not.”