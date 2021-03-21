Joseph Muscat Just Reacted To Yesterday’s Arrest Without Mentioning Keith Schembri
Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has reacted to his former chief of staff being jailed in the wake of corruption and financial crimes charges – all without mentioning Keith Schembri’s name.
“After lots of stories, accusations and inquiries, a number of people were charged in Court over an alleged case of corruption in the private sector, in particular the Times of Malta, that occurred before 2013 under a Nationalist government,” Muscat said.
“I await justice to run its course as I always did.”
He ended his short message by reiterating that he denied that Egrant, a controversial offshore company, belonged to his family.
This is the first reaction Muscat’s made publicly since yesterday’s bombshell developments following years of accusations being levelled against his former right hand man.
Keith Schembri and 10 other associates faced a slew of charges in court, from corruption and money laundering to false testimony.
The suspects are pleading not guilty to all the charges, but magistrate Charmaine Galea turned down their requests for bail, sending all of them bar one to Corradino Correctional Facility yesterday evening.
The charges are related to two magisterial inquiries. One inquiry is related to allegations that Keith Schembri channelled over €650,000 to then-Allied Newspapers Managing Director Adrian Hillman between 2011 and 2015. The other is related to suspected kickbacks amounting to €100,000 from the sale of citizenship between Schembri and Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna.