Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri, And Konrad Mizzi Will Soon Testify In Daphne Caruana Galizia Public Inquiry

Malta’s disgraced three confidantes, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, his chief of staff Keith Schembri, and former minister Konrad Mizzi, will testify in the public inquiry linked to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia within the next few weeks.

Parte civil lawyers Therese Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzopardi revealed the three must soon be called at the end of today’s sitting with former minister Chris Cardona.

Before then, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa’, suspended MFSA chief Joseph Cuschieri, and Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli must testify. Gafa’ will appear on Monday and Cuschieri on Wednesday.

Muscat, Schembri, and Mizzi have been linked to the case ever since Yorgen Fenech’s arrest in connection with the murder. However, their relationship with Caruana Galizia stretches further back, with the slain journalist a massive thorn in the side of Muscat’s administration.

Caruana Galizia was the first to reveal the Panama Papers web involving Schembri and Mizzi.

Fenech’s 17 Black was listed as the target clients for Tillgate and Hearnville, the two Panamanian companies owned by Schembri and Mizzi.

According to one e-mail found in the Panama Papers, Schembri and Mizzi were set to receive payments of up to $2 million from 17 Black.

Meanwhile, it has been recently revealed that Enemalta forked out €10.3 million to purchase a Montenegrin wind farm from a company linked to Yorgen Fenech.

Muscat, Schembri, and Mizzi have all been questioned about their relationship with Fenech. The latter two are currently out on police bail over the issue.

Hundreds of WhatsApp messages between Muscat, Schembri, and Fenech have been uncovered by police.

Most of the messages seem to be innocuous, focusing on a picture of whiskies, wines, food, and women. There is a reference to the use of a secret room. Some have suggested it could be within Portomaso, others within Fenech’s Haż-Żebbug farmhouse.

Some messages, however, could have been linked to potential money laundering investigations.

Muscat, Schembri, and Mizzi all resigned in disgrace because of the scandal. Mizzi is the only one who remains as an Independent MP.

