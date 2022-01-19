WATCH: Joseph Muscat Makes Second Veiled Threat To Become More Vocal And Hints At Political Comeback 

After he was raided by police in connection with a corruption investigation, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat issued what looked like a not-so-subtle threat that he is ready to re-enter the political arena. “It’s my birthday on Saturday which means I will start a new page,” Muscat said in a Facebook video from his year. “I spent the past two years [since resigning as Prime Minister] remaining silent as much as possible.”

“In the third year, I will make more noise, both on the internet but also face to face, with people, with you. We can meet up together because, as I said, I did what I did for the country with the best intentions.” “I’m not perfect but the accusations against me aren’t true and I hope that all the proof will come out.” What Prime Minister Robert Abela and Labour Party think of this statement remains to be seen.

This was the second time in recent months that Muscat hinted at a political comeback, after stating in a rare interview with Times of Malta last August that he does not exclude it “if they keep annoying me”. “If it’s constantly ‘Joseph Muscat, Joseph Muscat, Joseph Muscat’… at some point Joseph Muscat has to reply. Alright? I don’t mean as Prime Minister or anything like that; that’s a closed chapter,” he had said back then. Back then, a number of political analysts had interpreted this statement as a veiled threat to Abela. Author and former PL delegate Mark Camilleri said in a recent podcast with Jon Mallia that Muscat could make a political comeback if he feels legally threatened and urged people not to underestimate him. “If he finds himself in serious legal trouble, he will return to politics to defend himself just as [former Italian Prime Minister] Silvio Berlusconi did,” Camilleri said. “It’s a possibility… a probability that he will re-enter politics, even if not on the PL ticket, and many people will support him anyway.”