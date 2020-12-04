Joseph Muscat Met Melvin Theuma In Christmas 2018 And Was Asked About Vince Muscat Pardon

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has confirmed that he met Melvin Theuma, the middleman-turned-state-witness in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination, at a public meeting over the Christmas period in 2018, where Theuma’s female companion asked about the status of Vince Muscat’s pardon.

Speaking in the public inquiry linked to the assassination, Muscat explained how over Christmas, he would receive people at Castille for seasons greetings and a quick photo.

Muscat said he was informed beforehand that Theuma was coming and that he was planning to take a photo with him. Muscat says he had no idea who Theuma was and Security Services did not inform him on the reasons they had concerns over.

Theuma and his family went to take a photo with Muscat. During the session, a woman asked:

“What are we going to do with Vince Muscat?”

Muscat was shocked, he said. However, he said he immediately sent them away.

“I fear to think what that photo would have been used for,” he told the inquiry.

Vince Il-Koħħu Muscat is one of the three men charged with carrying out the murder. It has been revealed that Muscat has negotiated several pardons and plea bargains, even naming Theuma on occasion. They have all been refused.

However, court sittings have revealed that both Theuma and main suspect Yorgen Fenech had intimate knowledge on the negotiations. Theuma was even handed a copy of Muscat’s plea bargaining.

When it comes to photos, Theuma had placed a photo of himself and Keith Schembri at Castille within his crucial evidence box. That day, Theuma went on to get a phantom government job. This happened a few days after the murder was first planned.

