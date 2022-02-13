Joseph Muscat Says He Is ‘Tolerated’ In Sa Maison Office: ‘Prime Minister Can Kick Me Out Whenever He Wants’

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has confirmed that he has absolutely no lease over his office in Sa Maison and that the Prime Minister can kick him out whenever he pleases.

“It’s not my office, it’s an office in the name of the Office of the Prime Minister and I’m only tolerated there,” Muscat said in an exclusive interview with Lovin Malta.

“The day the Prime Minister or the OPM decides not to give me access to it, I’m not there [anymore].”

He said there is no contract or formal agreement and that he is allowed to use it as part of the severance package he received after resigning as Prime Minister in 2019.

Muscat said his Cabinet had given him the key to the office in what was probably its last meeting before formally stepped down as Prime Minister. Muscat added that he wasn’t present for the meeting.

“I was given a number of choices, it was part of that package,” he said.

Asked to clarify whether he can remain in the office indefinitely so long as the Prime Minister keeps tolerating him, Muscat responded that “it’s the Prime Minister’s decision”.

“It’s a couple of rooms which I can use and I’m not the first Prime Minister who was given [such an office],” he added, without clarifying which of his predecessors were given similar treatment.

Although it’s been over two years since Muscat stepped down as Prime Minister, the fact that an office was included in his severance package was only revealed earlier this month by Robert Abela in response to a question by Lovin Malta at a press conference.