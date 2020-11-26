Joseph Muscat Scoffs At Receipt Request For French Holiday, Doesn’t Deny Yorgen Fenech Paid For Stay

Zammit Lewis has said the trip took place in 2014, but sources said it actually happened in Easter 2017, around the same time that Fenech had allegedly kicked off the plot to assassinate journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Lovin Malta revealed today that Muscat and Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis had gone on a family holiday at the Hilton in Évian-Les-Bains, owned by Fenech’s Tumas Group, with their respective families.

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has refused to produce receipts for a private holiday at the Hilton Hotel in France, which sources said was partially funded by murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

In a Facebook post, Muscat didn’t specify when he went on holiday to France, only noting that Zammit Lewis said it took place in 2014.

“They insisted it took place in 2017 with no basis of evidence to try and link it with Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.”

He refused to say who paid for the trip, other than that no public or EU funds were used, and described Lovin Malta’s request for the receipts as “adding insult to injury” (U minn fuq, jistaqsu għall-irċevuti ta’ snin ilu).

During the trip, Muscat was called in for a European Summit in Brussels and he and Zammit Lewis travelled there by private jet that the government had chartered from the Tumas Group as it had under Muscat’s predecessors.

“Seeing as a minister was with me, I asked him to accompany me [to Brussels],” Muscat said.

When questioned by Lovin Malta in the past, Muscat and Zammit Lewis vociferously denied ever holidaying with Fenech or going on any trip sponsored or funded by him.

Should Joseph Muscat produce the receipts?