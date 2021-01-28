Joseph Muscat Started Private Yorgen Fenech WhatsApp Group One Day After Arrest Of Daphne Killers

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat opened a private WhatsApp group between himself, Yorgen Fenech, and Keith Schembri one day after the arrest and charge of three men in connection to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Inspector Keith Arnaud confirmed in court following questioning from lawyer Jason Azzopardi that Muscat created the WhatsApp group on 6th December 2017. George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio, and Vince Muscat were arrested on 5th December 2017.

Arnaud did confirm that conversations in the WhatsApp group itself don’t reference the murder. The WhatsApp group was closed a month before the arrest of Melvin Theuma and Fenech.

State witness Melvin Theuma has confirmed that he and Fenech were informed that the three men would be arrested a few days before the raid. Fenech has claimed that he was fed this information directly from Keith Schembri.

Schembri, at the time, was involved in unprecedented briefings on the murder. The meetings were set up by Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta, who is also a suspected leak in the investigation.

The pair allegedly leaked a wealth of information on murder suspect Vince Muscat’s potential pardon, information that their phones were wiretapped, and that former Economy Minister Chris Cardona’s number was discovered on the phone of one of Caruana Galizia’s killers.

It has now been revealed that Schembri allegedly even passed on a copy of Melvin Theuma’s pardon to Fenech.

Schembri is also linked to an alleged frame-up attempt on Cardona. Doctor Adrian Vella has confirmed that he passed on documents between Schembri and Fenech while the latter was under police bail.

Lovin Malta has since revealed that new recordings of state witness Melvin Theuma that were taken by a Dutch national reference Schembri’s role in the murder.

