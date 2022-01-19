Joseph Muscat Threatened Robert Abela Over Police Search Which ‘Serves Prime Minister’s Electoral Interests’, Bernard Grech Says

Joseph Muscat threatened Prime Minister Robert Abela by suggesting his successor intervened to ensure police humiliated him, PN leader Bernard Grech has claimed.

Writing on Facebook, Grech added that the search was conducted to serve the electoral interests of Abela.

“Muscat himself admitted that he had months to prepare his defence,” he said.

“It is clear that Robert Abela and his Government are alienated from serious internal problems.”

Financial crimes police entered Muscat’s Burmarrad home at around 7am and spent some three hours then, seizing his phone, as well as the phones of his wife Michelle and their two daughters.

Muscat said the police asked him for information related to money in “consultancy fees” he had received from Accutor AG, the Swiss company which had worked with Steward Healthcare, the company which purchased the hospital concession from VGH.

Muscat even had a file full of documents prepared for police when they arrived at his home. He claimed that this file was prepared in November 2021.

He also told The Times of Malta, who interviewed him in his home shortly after the search, that he was only “half-surprised” by police descending on his home, claiming that the “needless theatrics”were designed to humilate him.

Muscat has since claimed that “someone within the PN” tipped him off, naming Jason Azzopardi. But sources entirely dismissed the idea as an attempt to deflect from the actual leak. The leak, police sources, could have come from within the department itself but stopped short of saying it outright.

