Joseph Muscat Was Aware Of ‘Shortlist Of Suspects’ In Caruana Galizia Murder Case

Joseph Muscat has said that while police never told him Yorgen Fenech was the alleged mastermind in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case, he was aware that the businessmen was on a shortlist of suspects.

“There wasn’t a moment when I was told that Yorgen Fenech was the alleged mastermind,” Muscat said during an interview by Times of Malta. “There was a shortlist of suspects. It started zeroing in, and my thinking was, when investigators starting moving in that direction…I didn’t ask investigators for information, they would inform me of their own volition when we came to crucial points.”

He didn’t state whether he knew who the other suspects were.

Muscat had invited Fenech to his private birthday party at Girgenti in February 2019, with Fenech infamously gifting Muscat three Petrus wine bottles.

The former Prime Minister has repeatedly said he invited Fenech to the party after consulting the Malta Security Services, who advised him to act normally around the businessman so as not to arouse his suspicion that he was under investigation.