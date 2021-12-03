Joseph Muscat Will Reopen Libel Case Against Christian Grima Over Daphne Caruana Galizia Murderer Claims

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has said he will reopen his libel case against Christan Grima after it was dismissed by the courts.

Lovin Malta reached out to Muscat to get an idea of his future plans following his statement after the court threw out the case.

“Yes,” Muscat said in a short reply to questions asking if he plans to reopen the case.

In May of this year, Muscat took to Facebook to say that he had decided to sue Grima over a social media comment accusing the former Prime Minister of blowing up journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In the post Grima shared a video uploaded by the Nationalist Party’s youth movement MZPN, featuring Muscat’s wife talking about Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Grima drew attention to Michelle Muscat’s euphemistic phrasing when she referred to “what happened to” Caruana Galizia.

“What happened to her? Your husband blew her up. That’s what happened to her,” Grima wrote, on 2nd May 2020.

The case never took off, with Muscat regularly failing to turn to scheduled sittings in May of this year.

What do you think of Muscat’s decision?