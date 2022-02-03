Joseph Muscat’s Sa Maison Office Part Of Severance Package He Got After Resigning As Prime Minister

A Sa Maison office currently used by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was part of the severance package he received following his resignation, Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed.

Questioned by Lovin Malta at a press conference today, Abela confirmed that the lease of this government-owned building was part of Muscat’s severance package.

He refused to provide further details.

Muscat received a severance package worth €120,000 following his resignation as Prime Minister in the wake of the 2019 political crisis triggered by the arrest of Yorgen Fenech for the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galziia. He downplayed criticism by arguing the payout was on the lines of to those granted to his predecessors.

MaltaToday recently reported that Muscat’s Sa Maison office was searched by police as part of a magisterial inquiry into the Vitals Global Healthcare hospital contract.

Muscat’s Burmarrad home was also searched.

