Joseph Portelli’s Qala Mega-Development Faces Legal Challenge From NGOs And Local Council

Moviment Graffitti and the Qala Local Council have filed an appeal against a mega-development in the Gozitan locality.

In a statement, the NGO announced that legal proceedings have been initiated with the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal to revoke the permit

The plans include the development of a 63-apartment block in Ta’ Kassja, Qala. It is the latest phase of one of the largest developments ever on the island, with more than 100 apartments already constructed.

Spearheaded by Joe Portelli and his two partners Mark Agius and Daniel Refalo, the massive project has been able to obtain approval after several piecemeal permits were issued over a two-year period.

“This was done to fool people into thinking that these were separate, unrelated development applications filed under four different applicant names,” Moviment Graffitti said.

“This piecemeal approach enabled J Portelli Projects, the brains behind the massive residential project, to circumvent and evade the scrutiny that a project of such dimensions requires to assess its cumulative impact.”