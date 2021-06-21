Jovanna Zammit, Wife Of Neriku Caterers Founder, Passes Away Four Months After His Death

Her funeral will take place on Wednesday 23rd June at 8am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Valletta.

“Our family announces the passing away of Jovanna Zammit, beloved wife and an exceptional support system for our late founder Neriku, a caring mother, loving grandmother and great-grandmother,” the company said as they broke the news publicly.

Her death comes just four months after the passing of her husband, Neriku Catering founder Neriku Zammit.

Her death was met by an outpouring of support for the family and company.

“Rest in peace dear Jane . It was always a pleasure doing your hair. You were always so elegant and beautiful. Go meet Neriku in heaven,” said one person.

Zammit had been a central part to the rise of Neriku Catering, which was founded in 1969.

The family had started out selling sfineġ and fish and chips in Valletta, before expanding into ravioli and other food items. They went onto become one of Malta’s most popular catering companies.

Zammit leaves behind two sons, Charles and Raymond, who currently run the company, as well as a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Our condolences to the Zammit family during this difficult time