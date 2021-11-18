Judge Assigned Degiorgio Brothers’ Phone Taps Case Recuses Himself 

In their case, Alfred and George Degiorgio are arguing that proceedings against them, which they say stem from unauthorised phone taps, should be declared null and void for exactly this reason.

A case in which the two remaining men charged with carrying out the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia are disputing the validity of phone tap evidence brought against them will have to be assigned to a different judge after the recusal of Judge Toni Abela.

Lawyers representing the two brothers had initially raised the issue in their pre-trial pleas but it was rejected by the court. They have now filed constitutional proceedings.

In a sitting this afternoon, Judge Toni Abela accepted a request for his recusal brought forward by the State Advocate with the backing of the Malta Security Service.

The recusal was requested because Abela had presided over a case in which George Degiorgio claimed a breach of his right to privacy and family life as a result of the same unauthorised phone taps.

A member of the judiciary having pronounced themself previously on a case is one of the grounds for recusal, with the judge noting that he was bound to uphold the request.

Abela had in fact awarded Degiorgio €10,000 in damages after finding that the police had not obtained a warrant to tap the suspect’s phone.

The decision was appealed by both the police and the Maltese Security Services with a decision still pending.

