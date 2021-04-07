Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera Recuses Herself From Vince Muscat’s HSBC Heist Trial

Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera has recused herself from the trial of alleged HSBC bank robber Vince Muscat. The case will now be reassigned by the Chief Justice.

Muscat, through his lawyer Marc Sant, had requested that Scerri Herrera recuse herself given that she is the sister of Culture Minister Jose Herrera.

Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, is understood to have told the police that he is willing to implicate two members of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s cabinet in the 2010 failed robbery – a former minister and one who is still a part of the government.

He has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia which he pleaded guilty to back in February.

He has since turned state’s witness in both the Caruana Galizia case as well as others.

In his application requesting the judge’s recusal, Muscat said while Jose Herrera was not one of the two ministers he was referring to, the fact that they were colleagues meant they had a close relationship.

In her decree, Scerri Herrera cited European Court of Human Rights case law, concluding that she was uploading the request in order for justice to not only be done but to also appear to be done.

Muscat has requested a second presidential pardon, in addition to the one he was granted in February, in order for him to reveal the information he has about the three other major crimes, including the failed 2010 HSBC robbery.

