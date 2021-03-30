Judge Slams Degiorgios’ Lawyer For ‘Deplorable’ Behaviour In Getting Sitting Postponed

Judge Edwina Grima this morning had harsh words for William Cuschieri, the lawyer of accused Caruana Galizia murderers Alfred and George Degiorgio, over the manner in which he chose to have a sitting before her postponed.

Judge Grima has been tasked with hearing a complaint filed by the Degiorgio brothers, in which they are asking for the statements given to the police by Melvin Theuma and Vince Muscat, to be exhibited in court.

The two accused appeared before the magistrate this morning for a scheduled sitting, but their lawyer was not present with them. When the judge eventually emerged from her chambers, she asked the two accused whether their lawyer would be present, to which they replied in the negative.

The judge asked the two if they intended to proceed with the case or if their intention was to cede it, given that their lawyer had sent her a note of cession.

The two accused said they had no intention of dropping the case.

“I am very annoyed at the behaviour of your lawyer,” the judge said. “He can’t just send me a note of cession like this. He can submit an application and say he cannot attend the next sitting!”

Notwithstanding Cuschieri’s “deplorable” behaviour, after hearing the two accused say there were still interested in pursuing the case, the judge withdrew the note of cession and insisted that they be assisted by their lawyer at the next sitting on 7th April.

