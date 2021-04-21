Julian Spiteri’s Football Club Starts Fundraiser To Build Memorial Plaque At Site Of Tragic Accident

Funds are being raised to erect a memorial plaque at the site where Maltese youth Julian Spiteri passed away last week.

The 19-year-old died tragically after his car collided with a tree in Rabat last Sunday. With tributes pouring in from across the island, Spiteri’s football club, Balluta Barracudas FC, have joined in on an initiative to erect a plaque in his name.

“The club along with Julian’s friends, colleagues, and fellow students, past and present, are collecting funds in order to place a proper and permanent memorial plaque in his memory at the site of his fatal crash,” the club said on Facebook.

“Extra funds will be used to purchase flowers for his service, towards his parents to help cover any costs and towards whatever charity or organisation that they deem fit,” the club continued.

Tributes for the late youth continue to flood social media with many recounting how Spiteri was a “gentleman” and “one of a kind”.

Balluta Barracudas FC paid their respects to Spiteri in a separate post, commending the 19-year-old for his “charm, wit, compassionate nature, intelligence and do it all approach to life”.

Spiteri was accompanied by a passenger when he crashed, 19-year-old Matthew Tabone, who is currently in Mater Dei Hospital being treated for grievous but not life-threatening injuries.

Those who are interested in contributing to the fundraiser can do so via Revolut on 99629354 or user @mattheky26.

