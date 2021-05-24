July Date Set For Reopening Of Malta’s Mass Events, Religious Feasts, And Others, Chris Fearne Reveals

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has said that the reopening of mass events, including religious feasts and cultural events, will likely happen in July.

Speaking in a press conference announcing herd immunity, Fearne said that the government has met with stakeholders in the sector over the past few days to discuss a way forward.

While he did not commit to a specific date, he said that events will likely be reopening in July – and insisted that it will only be done so with the health and wellbeing of the nation in mind.

News that events could be cancelled until the end of summer had elicited a strong reaction from people in the industry.

A parliamentary petition calling for the return of events in a safe manner has so far been signed by thousands of people.