Junior College Confirms All Classes Will Go Online Until End Of Term

After concerns were raised by students and lecturers regarding not all lectures being held online, well-informed sources have now confirmed to Lovin Malta that all classes until the end of this term will be making the switch.

This new development comes amid a mix of JC students raising their concerns about how safe physical lectures were and new restrictions introduced after Malta has seen the highest number of new and active cases in recent days.

The source confirmed that, as a normal practice, staff and students at Junior College will also be kept regularly updated on any developments regarding this situation.

In recent weeks, Malta has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases. This culminated in a set of new restrictions introduced to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus. Both Prime Minister Robert Abela and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci have voiced their reluctance to permanently close schools.

Whilst it remains unclear whether lectures will remain online after the current confirmed period, it will most likely remain a regularly updated topic as the pandemic’s situation evolves in the coming months.

