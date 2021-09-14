Junior College Is Back In Business With Face-To-Face Learning

The highly-anticipated news was revealed on the state-owned Sixth Form’s Instagram page where they branded the statement as “exciting news”.

Junior College has officially announced that they are back to face-to-face learning after over a year of online schooling.

Students all over Malta and Gozo have missed out on over a year of in-person learning which affected them mentally, socially and educationally; with several finding it difficult to cope.

This news comes after quick domestic vaccination rates and acts as a beam of hope for individuals everywhere, proving that we can learn to live somewhat normal lives with COVID-19 still a reality.

Online learning became a staple during the pandemic, however, it found itself mired in opposing opinions and controversies.

At one point, the Malta Union of Teachers instructed members to go on strike for two days after Robert Abela refused their request for schools to go online after an escalation of COVID-19 cases.

On the other hand, GCHSS sixth form students showed rising dissatisfaction in an online survey that tested the students’ experiences during the months schools were forced to close down due to the pandemic.

What do you think of this new development?