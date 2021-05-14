Just Under Half Of Malta’s COVID-19 Cases Last Week Were Imported 

That accounts for the biggest cluster of cases recorded last week. Malta is expected to open its borders to tourists starting from 1st June.

A total of 57 cases were registered, 23 of which came from abroad, translating to just over 40%.

The majority of new Covid-19 cases last week were imported from abroad, new data has shown.

Asked whether she was concerned about the imported cluster ahead of Malta’s reopening to tourism, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said that a better understanding of the virus will help control the number of imported cases.

“We conduct tests as soon as they arrive. If they refuse to do a test, they’ll have to go into quarantine,” she said.

“But we know the nature of the virus. We know that it has an incubation period and that people who test negative may develop symptoms after. It’s important that we continue to have these mitigation measures because you have people who could test positive after entering the country”.

Gauci explained that Malta will continue to keep its testing hubs open and to encourage those who develop symptoms to contact health authorities so that they may get tested immediately.

Though Malta will be relaxing its measures for tourists come 1st June, Gauci emphasised that no mass events will take place while the pandemic is still here.

“There’s no place for mass events in a pandemic,” she said.

The mandatory wearing of face masks in public places will remain in place for the foreseeable future, with health authorities saying they are following the recommendations put forward by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

According to the ECDC, face masks are recommended for use in confined public spaces and can be considered in crowded outdoor settings. It makes no mention of wearing face masks when out alone in public.

