‘Justice Has Prevailed’: Luke Chetcuti Speaks Out After Conviction Of His Father’s Murderer

Luke Chetcuti has said that justice has prevailed after Bojan Cmelik was convicted to life imprisonment for the murder of his father, renowned entrepreneur Hugo Chetcuti.

Chetcuti was notably absent from social media in the days leading to the trial, yet last night he solemnly and concisely broke his silence on the verdict.

He also shared a photo of his late father delivering a presentation, accompanying it with the caption: “We will never be able to bring you back Dad, but now you may finally rest in peace. Never forgotten. My hero.”

Late last night, Cmelik was found guilty in a trial by jury of the murder of Hugo Chetcuti.

The verdict delivered by the jury last night was that of eight in favour of guilt versus one against, with Judge Aaron Bugeja promptly sentencing him to life imprisonment.

Besides the willful homicide of Chetcuti, the jury also unanimously found Cmelik guilty of violently resisting arrest and of the unlawful possession of a weapon.