‘Justice Has Prevailed’: Luke Chetcuti Speaks Out After Conviction Of His Father’s Murderer
Luke Chetcuti has said that justice has prevailed after Bojan Cmelik was convicted to life imprisonment for the murder of his father, renowned entrepreneur Hugo Chetcuti.
Chetcuti was notably absent from social media in the days leading to the trial, yet last night he solemnly and concisely broke his silence on the verdict.
He also shared a photo of his late father delivering a presentation, accompanying it with the caption: “We will never be able to bring you back Dad, but now you may finally rest in peace. Never forgotten. My hero.”
Late last night, Cmelik was found guilty in a trial by jury of the murder of Hugo Chetcuti.
The verdict delivered by the jury last night was that of eight in favour of guilt versus one against, with Judge Aaron Bugeja promptly sentencing him to life imprisonment.
Besides the willful homicide of Chetcuti, the jury also unanimously found Cmelik guilty of violently resisting arrest and of the unlawful possession of a weapon.
Accompanying his life sentence, parte civile lawyer Joe Giglio insisted that Cmelik also be sentenced to periods of solitary confinement during his life sentence, a request that was granted by the judge.
Giglio presented facts to highlight that the murder was premeditated, such as how Cmelik had addressed Chetcuti by name before hugging and stabbing him, as well as the fact that Cmelik knew where to find Chetcuti.
Giglio concluded, however, that there were still no indications of a motive for the murder.
Crucial to the outcome of the trial was the question of whether Chetcuti’s death, from septicemia in hospital, was the result of the stabbing or of a mistake by doctors, who initially missed one of the perforations in Chetcuti’s bowel.
Chetcuti, a beloved entertainment businessman, was stabbed outside one of his new establishments back in July 2018. He died in hospital six days later.
An old acquaintance of the accused revealed to Lovin Malta shortly after the murder that his actual name was Bojan Mitić and he had been jailed in Serbia for his role in an armed robbery on a van in Belgrade back in 2005.
Chetcuti started his entertainment career in the 1980s with his acquisition of the popular Footloose nightclub and has since founded some of the most well-known establishments in Paceville – including Havana, Hugo’s Lounge, Hugo’s Terrace, Soho Lounge, Shadow Lounge, Native Bar & Diner, and Hugo’s Hotel.
Luke Chetcuti has gracefully continued his father’s legacy, alongside grieving his father’s passing.
Cover photo: Luke Chetcuti (first from right) during a Xarabank episode about his father’s murder
Tag someone who needs to read this.