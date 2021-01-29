Justice Minister Pledges ‘Concrete Proposals’ For Malta’s Drug Laws And Court Delays Within Coming Months

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis has pledged to propose concrete solutions to Malta’s drugs laws and court delays within the coming months

“Sometimes it may be easier and convenient to attack the system and not propose concrete proposals for change,” the Minister told Lovin Malta.

“I will not do that. I will not do any knee jerk reaction, but will propose solutions to the drug system after consulting experts from different fields and to ensure criminal prosecution within a reasonable time in the coming months.”

“I can do it as I did extensive constitutional and institutional reforms in record time in 2020.”