READ IN FULL: Report Into Justyne Caruana’s €15,000 Direct Order To Daniel Bogdanovic

The report by the Standards Commissioner into a dodgy direct order Eduction Minister Justyne handed out to her boyfriend, Daniel Bogdanovic, has been published in full.

You can read the full document over here.

Caruana had granted Bogdanovic, a former footballer, a three-month contract worth €15,000 to visit government schools and draft recommendations on how to improve the national sports school’s ability to produce elite athletes. He did not even conduct said work.

Bogdanovic was an elite athlete in his own right, playing for the likes of Barnsley, Sheffield United and Blackpool in his prime. However, his contract with the Education Ministry raised eyebrows given his lack of pedagogical qualifications and his personal relationship with the Minister.

The Standards Commissioner has described Caruana’s actions as an “abuse of power” after she led an effort to hide Bogdanovic’s evident incompetence for a job that was eventually handled by consultant Paul Debattista.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has refused to comment on Caruana’s potential resignation.

