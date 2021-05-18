د . إAEDSRر . س

Justyne Caruana Drops Stalking Charges Against Daniel Bogdanovic’s Ex-Wife

Malta’s Education Minister Justyne Caruana has dropped a stalking and harassment complaint against the ex-wife of her intimate friend and colleague Daniel Bogdanovic.

Caruana told Police that she was the victim of stalking – who later filed charges against Bogdanovics former wife. However, she has dropped the case since the harassment stopped. 

The ex-wife’s lawyers had planned to summon close to 40 witnesses for the case. 

In March, it was revealed that Education Minister Caruana had granted Bogdanovic, a close intimate friend of hers, a three-month contract worth €15,000 to visit government schools and draft recommendations on how to improve the national sports school’s ability to produce elite athletes. The Education Ministry had denied the claims just a month before.

Bogdanovic remains working at the Education Ministry.

Caruana was reinstated to the Cabinet in November 2020 following a reshuffle. She had returned after being ousted at the start of the year following her now-estranged husband’s links to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. 

What do you think of the case?

 

