Justyne Caruana In ‘Stable Condition’ After Being Admitted To Mater Dei, Government Confirms

Education Minister Justyne Caruana is in a “stable condition” and is being kept in Mater Dei Hospital for further observation, the government said today.

In a brief statement, the Department of Information said that Caruana was admitted to hospital earlier today, and has been “recovering” in Mater Dei since then.

It is unknown what merited Caruana staying in hospital. Lovin Malta has reached out to the Education Ministry which did not deign to respond to our requests.

The minister has recently come under criticism after giving her alleged footballer friend Daniel Bogdanovic a questionable €5,000 a month job for a few months.

