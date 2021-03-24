Justyne Caruana Is ‘Back In Office’ After Hospitalisation

Malta’s Education Minister Justyne Caruana is “back in office” following her hospitalisation from an overdose of legal medication.

Caruana posted a photo of herself on social media sitting at her office desk, with a date stamp underneath the image. She thanked people for the support she received.

Caruana was admitted to hospital yesterday, with a government statement saying that she was in a “stable condition” and was “recovering”. Well-informed sources later said it was because of an overdose.

The minister has been under enormous pressure. Beyond issues within her personal life, she has been facing stiff criticism for handing football Daniel Boodganovic, believed to be a friend of hers, a questionable €5,000 a month job.

Meanwhile, Caruana’s recently estranged husband, former Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta, has been implicated as a major leak in the investigation of the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.