‘Justyne Caruana Left Silvio Valletta Soon After Reveal Of Yorgen Fenech Links’: Abela Says Minister Had ‘No Involvement’

Recently reinstated Minister Justyne Caruana separated from her husband, former Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta, soon after resigning because of revelations that he could have been a major leak in the Daphne Caruana Galizia investigation.

“Justyne Caruana was reinstated because she is competent and she deserved it. Over the last few months it became clear that if there was any involvement of her husband, she was not part of it at all.

“I am informed that soon after her resignation as Gozo Minister [in January 2019], she separated from her husband. It is crystal clear she had no involvement so I had no problems with reinstating her,” Abela told Lovin Malta.

Valletta has an intimate relationship with Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the assassination, which has links to Malta’s top officials. He held dinners with Fenech and to have gone abroad with him on at least two occasions. Meanwhile, there exists a video of Valletta “fooling around” in Fenech’s Rolls Royce.

It would seem that Caruana, as Valletta’s wife, would have at very least been aware of the relationship between her husband and Fenech, who was already known to be the owner of 17 Black.