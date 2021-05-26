Kapxi And Żaren Tal-Ajkla Team Up To Serenade Young PL Candidate With Poem (And Fireworks)

Getting congratulations ahead of your wedding day is pretty par for the course – that is, until two of Malta’s most beloved characters team up to create something special, just for you.

One of Malta’s Got Talent’s most beloved contestants – Joseph Mangion, aka Kapxi, the living embodiment of Maltese passion for fireworks – and Żaren tal-Ajkla, leader of the Tal-Ajkla political party, wanted to send a special message congratulating PL candidate Rebecca Buttigieg ahead of her wedding next month.

And apparently, wearing a shirt with her face printed on it wasn’t enough.

So in typical fashion, they got together and proceeded to perform a poem for the bride.

For some reason, one of the poem’s central themes was about a Tal-Ajkla mass meeting in Żabbar – but who really cares, as the appropriate mix of love and politics perfectly ended with a set of fireworks… possible a ħamsa bomba.