Kapxi And Żaren Tal-Ajkla Team Up To Serenade Young PL Candidate With Poem (And Fireworks)
Getting congratulations ahead of your wedding day is pretty par for the course – that is, until two of Malta’s most beloved characters team up to create something special, just for you.
One of Malta’s Got Talent’s most beloved contestants – Joseph Mangion, aka Kapxi, the living embodiment of Maltese passion for fireworks – and Żaren tal-Ajkla, leader of the Tal-Ajkla political party, wanted to send a special message congratulating PL candidate Rebecca Buttigieg ahead of her wedding next month.
And apparently, wearing a shirt with her face printed on it wasn’t enough.
So in typical fashion, they got together and proceeded to perform a poem for the bride.
For some reason, one of the poem’s central themes was about a Tal-Ajkla mass meeting in Żabbar – but who really cares, as the appropriate mix of love and politics perfectly ended with a set of fireworks… possible a ħamsa bomba.
It didn’t end there though – Kapxi went a step further and uploaded a separate video to his social media dedicated to Buttigieg.
And, by now, you don’t need us to tell you what Kapxi did in that video. He even uploaded it with a caption saying he’s been dying to post the videos for a while.
“I dedicate these two fireworks to Rebecca Buttigieg, who is going to get married on 4th June, three days before Sette Giugno,” he said, before going into his trademark xuum.
Lovin Malta reached out to Buttigieg, who said that it was a surprise her friends at work had set up for her since she wasn’t planning on holding a hen’s Pparty ahead of the wedding.
As strange as it is to see some local legends congratulating a bride who is also a political candidate, this is Malta, so nothing really surprises us anymore.
Honestly though, it was probably worth not organising that hen’s just to receive an unforgettable gift like this.
