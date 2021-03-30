Karol Aquilina Resigns As PN Spokesperson After Charges Filed For Driving Recklessly

Karol Aquilina has resigned as a PN spokesperson and the party’s parliamentary group secretary after criminal charges were filed for driving recklessly on route to parliament.

Aquilina made the announcement on social media earlier today, declaring that he is in no way guilty of the charges being filed.

“I have no doubt that there will be those who will use the accusations to deviate the attention of the population away from the obscene scandals of the Labour Government,” he wrote.

Still, he felt it necessary to resign as both PN Spokesperson for Justice and the Secretary of the Parliamentary Group.

Aquilina issued a reminder that Minister Owen Bonnici was charged with similar offences but remained in his position.

In a broadcast on Pjazza in May 2020, Karl Stagno Navarra showed footage which he says shows Aquilina in his car, apparently blocking the route of the ministerial vehicle despite the orders from two police officers on motorbikes, accompanying the vehicle.

Stagno Navarra said Aquilina was putting the lives of individuals in danger, even filing a complaint with the Standards Commissioner.