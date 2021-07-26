Kayak For Charity: Two Men To Paddle Around Sicily And Malta In Aid Of Inspire

A team of two kayakers have set off from Mtarfa on an ambitious goal. They will spend the next month kayaking to Sicily, around it and then back to Malta as they hope to raise €50,000 for Inspire Malta. The pair, Dorian Vassallo, 62, and Albert Gambina, 60, also known as Kayak for Charity, have been kayaking since the early 2000s, racking up a long list of achievements – including kayaking around Malta nearly 20 times. 2011 marked their first unassisted crossing from Malta to Catania and has been followed by crossings from Malta to Linosa and Tunisia to Malta among a plethora of other achievements.

This journey will take them a distance of 1,026.88 kilometres. Having started from Mtarfa on 23rd July, they will proceed towards Sicily, kayak around the entire island before heading towards their final destination: the Valletta Waterfront As they had previously done when paddling from Pozzallo to Rome in 2013, their aim is to paddle around 46km a day before stopping for the night and pitching a tent on land to sleep. They will also be entirely unassisted by paddling around the coasts. However, an escort vessel will be present for the crossings to and from Sicily.

Through all of this, the pair will be paddling the distance to further raise awareness for Inspire Malta, which strives to help people with a disability to achieve the right to equality and inclusion. They provide individuals and their families with educational, therapeutic and leisure services while also being staunch advocates for inclusion and education on disability in Malta. Not only do they help hundreds of individuals with various types of disabilities, but they also hold the best knowledge on disabilities on the island. If you would like to support the Kayak for Charity initiative, you can donate here.

