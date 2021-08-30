Każini NGO Saddened By ‘Disproportionate’ COVID-19 Action Against Feast Enthusiasts

An organisation representing band clubs (każini) has expressed its disappointment at the “disproportionate” action taken by the authorities to ensure their activities are in line with COVID-19 regulations.

“We urge everyone who wants to celebrate their feasts in the coming weeks to do so with full respect to the directives and measures announced by the Superintendence of Public Health,” the Għaqda Nazzjonali Każini tal-Banda said in a statement.

“We sadly take note of the disproportionate measures taken against band clubs and feast enthusiasts during the celebrations and activities that we’re organising.”

Their statement comes amid concern by feast enthusiasts that the authorities are over-regulating their activities and closing a blind eye to others. In particular, two photos taken over the weekend contrasting heavy police presence at a village feast celebration and large crowds in Paceville in blatant breach of current restrictions angered several people.

Noting that Malta has nominated village feasts for UNESCO’s global intangible heritage list, the Għaqda Nazzjonali Kazini tal-Banda urged the health authorities to immediately commence discussions in relation to the 2022 feasts, including the traditional Holy Week ones.

