‘Keep Children In Your Prayers’: 11-Month-Old Maltese Girl Emilia Undergoes Treatment For Leukaemia

Children’s cancer support group Puttinu Cares posted a photo of Emilia and her parents today, who say they hope people will pray for all children during today’s feast.

As Catholics around the world celebrate Good Friday, one 11-month-old Maltese girl Emilia is undergoing treatment for leukaemia in Mater Dei’s Rainbow Ward.

“Easter Week inside Mater Dei’s Rainbow Ward. Emilia is 11 months old and has already gone through a heart operation and is currently being treated for leukaemia,” the NGO wrote.

“Despite is all, her parents are fighting with love in their hearts and wish for you to keep every child in your prayers today.”

The post received nearly a thousand responses, with many reassuring the family that they remain in their thoughts.

